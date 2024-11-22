Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $28.90. Kenon shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 9,577 shares.
Kenon Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
