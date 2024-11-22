Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Sells 25,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,476.02. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of KFS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 3,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 413,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 288,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

