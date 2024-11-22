KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after buying an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,623,000 after buying an additional 895,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

