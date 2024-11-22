L & S Advisors Inc Sells 23,866 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $536.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

