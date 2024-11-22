Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 9,429 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.