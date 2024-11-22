Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,717 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.59% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.01. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $64,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

