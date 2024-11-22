Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 26,439 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 84.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

