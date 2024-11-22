Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

LNTH opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

