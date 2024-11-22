Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.87 and last traded at $127.87. 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

