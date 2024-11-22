Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.54.

Lennox International stock opened at $653.30 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $397.34 and a fifty-two week high of $657.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.68 and its 200-day moving average is $563.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total value of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,393.95. This trade represents a 13.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,519. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

