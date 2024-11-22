Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.18. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 704,261 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

