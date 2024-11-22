Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.18. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 704,261 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.