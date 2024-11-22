Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
