Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 48780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.
In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
