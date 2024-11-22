Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 48780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

