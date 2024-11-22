Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel Sells 2,285 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) President Daniel Siegel sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $12,841.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108. The trade was a 40.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Daniel Siegel sold 1,048 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $5,868.80.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,659. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -17.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 657.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

