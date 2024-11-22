Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $13.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,954,841 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,940,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00198014 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
