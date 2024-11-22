Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

