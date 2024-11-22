LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $182,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $294.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

