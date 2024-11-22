LPL Financial LLC Has $274.44 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,928 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.81% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $274,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

JHMM opened at $63.40 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

