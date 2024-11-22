Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 43,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 52,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

