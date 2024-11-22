LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

