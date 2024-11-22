Magyar Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend On November 22, 2024, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. made public the approval of a special cash dividend by its Board of Directors. This dividend equates to $0.04 per common share and will be distributed to shareh

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Magyar Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
