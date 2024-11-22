Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.54. 6,807 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Main International ETF Company Profile
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
