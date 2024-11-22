Marc Henderson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,600.00 ($14,025.97).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Marc Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($9,350.65).
- On Thursday, August 29th, Marc Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,623.38).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
