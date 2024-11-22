Mario Dubois Sells 4,200 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$34,860.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Mario Dubois sold 100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$79,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mario Dubois sold 100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$785.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Mario Dubois sold 1,600 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$12,560.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$8.15. 1,304,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,451. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$5.09 and a 12 month high of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

