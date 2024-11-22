Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 429,863 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.27% of Church & Dwight worth $839,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 452.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 78.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $112.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

