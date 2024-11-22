Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $680.70 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,786,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,952 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.67% of Exelon worth $680,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

