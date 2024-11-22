Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,145,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 3,214,677 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

