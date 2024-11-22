McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD opened at $288.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.91. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.