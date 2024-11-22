McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MUX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. 480,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $443.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

