Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

