Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PWB stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

