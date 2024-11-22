Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 108,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,890,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTV opened at $178.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.