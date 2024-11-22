Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.07. The firm has a market cap of $443.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

