Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

