Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

