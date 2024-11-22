MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.13.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MSTR traded up $17.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.84. 16,075,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,983,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of -183.65 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,859.10. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,063.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 881.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

