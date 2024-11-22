Microvast’s (MVST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Microvast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microvast by 67.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Microvast by 38.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 526,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,538 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.