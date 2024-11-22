Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $494.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

