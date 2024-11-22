Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.