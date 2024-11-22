Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,051 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.78% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 129.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 66.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,980,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 791,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRAC opened at $11.50 on Friday. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

