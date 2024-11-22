Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 200.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 149,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,500,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $925.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $890.45 and a 200-day moving average of $822.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

