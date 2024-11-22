Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 25,019 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after buying an additional 75,238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $58,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

