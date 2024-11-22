Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 25,019 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after buying an additional 75,238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $58,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Up 2.1 %
CSX stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
