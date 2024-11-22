monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $276.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.20. monday.com has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 673.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

