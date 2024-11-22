MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $314.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.54.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

