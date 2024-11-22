Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 184,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Monument Mining had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

