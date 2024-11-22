Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 184,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MMY
Monument Mining Stock Performance
Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Monument Mining had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Monument Mining Company Profile
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Mining
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.