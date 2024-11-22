Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $383.63 Million

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market cap of $383.63 million and $134.34 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.41841369 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $180,808,857.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

