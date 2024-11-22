Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.