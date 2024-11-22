Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after acquiring an additional 891,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 825,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 20,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

