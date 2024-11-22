Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.37 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.