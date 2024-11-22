Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.